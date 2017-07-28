FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
S.Korea stocks skid to 2-week low as techs take hit, won slips
#Market Movers
July 28, 2017 / 3:10 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks skid to 2-week low as techs take hit, won slips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI drops over 1 pct, dragged down by IT sector
    * Market heavyweights Samsung Elec, SK Hynix fall more than
3 pct
    * Won pulls away from Thursday's four-month highs vs USD

    SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slid to a
two-week low early on Friday, on track for a weekly loss, as
foreign investors locked in gains, especially in the tech sector
and disappointing earnings took a toll on some stocks.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was
down 1.2 percent at 2,414.14 points as of 0256 GMT after
plumbing its lowest intraday level since July 13.
    Foreign investors are selling to take profits after
reviewing the corporate earnings guidance of major companies
which comprise a large portion of the market, said Lee Jae-man,
a stock analyst at Hana Financial Investment Co. Ltd.
    Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers for four
consecutive sessions, offloading a net 300.7 billion won
($269.03 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, which
pressured the index. 
    The electric and electronics sub-index         fell more
than 3 percent, while tech giant Samsung Electronics            
was down 3.6 percent despite strong second quarter earnings and
SK Hynix             fell 4.5 percent. 
    Hyundai Development             and LG Innoteck            
dropped as much as 7.3 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively,
after both posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the
April-June period.
    Messenger app Kakao             bucked the trend and rose to
its 18-month intraday high on the popularity of its bank service
launched on Thursday.             
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 627 to 171. 
    The South Korean won            edged down after hitting
four-month highs on Thursday. The currency stood at 1,117.8
against the U.S. dollar, down 0.5 percent from Thursday's close
of 1,112.8.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds         lost
0.01 point to 109.36. 
    
                       0256 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,117.8       1,112.8
 Yen/won             10.0613/39       10.0310
 *KTB futures            109.36        109.37
 KOSPI                 2,414.14      2,443.24
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite)

0 : 0
