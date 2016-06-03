* KOSPI set to post second weekly gain * Market stays cautious; coming data and Yellen's speech awaited SEOUL, June 3 South Korean shares wobbled between positive and negative territory on Friday as investors took profits from the market's recent gains ahead of key U.S. jobs data later in the day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,981.89 points as of 0219 GMT. But trading volume was low as investors waited to see if the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report would give more clues on whether the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its policy meeting on June 14-15. In recent weeks, Fed officials have put a possible rate rise in June or July firmly on the table if economic data continues to improve, though many traders believe it will wait until after Britain's vote on June 23 on whether to remain within the European Union. South Korean exports to the U.S. rose in May, albeit marginally, after two months of decline, so investors are nervous about whether the American economy is strong enough to cope with higher borrowing costs. Foreign investors were poised to be sellers, offloading a net 44.4 billion Korean won ($37.43 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. IT company Samsung SDS Co Ltd shares fell 7.2 percent after it said it was considering spinning off its logistics process outsourcing and IT systems services business. Screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd lost 3.8 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 505 to 292. Local equities looked set for a second week of gain. The South Korean won stood at 1,186.5 to the dollar nearly unchanged compared to Thursday's close of 1,186.6. The won was expected to decline on a weekly basis. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.02 point to 110.38. 0219 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,186.5 1,186.6 Yen/won 10.8964/31 10.8910 *KTB futures 110.38 110.36 KOSPI 1,981.89 1,985.11 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)