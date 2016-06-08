* Won set to mark 3 consecutive gaining sessions * KOSPI dithers on profit-taking SEOUL, June 8 The South Korean won rose to its strongest intraday level in five weeks on Wednesday, as a weak U.S. dollar and rise in global oil prices broadly boosted risk sentiment. The won stood at 1,157.8 to the dollar as of 0149 GMT, up 0.4 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,162.7. "The won's upward trend will last for the time being since many market factors are renewing risk appetite among investors," said Park Sung-woo, an analyst at NH Futures. He added that the market would keep on eye on future economic data from the world's top economy to judge the possibility of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in July. South Korean shares fluctuated in and out of positive and negative terrain in early trade as domestic institutions sold stocks to take profit following gains the previous day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,015.13 points. Offshore investors were poised to be buyers, purchasing a net 127.9 billion Korean won ($110.6 million) worth of KOSPI shares near the mid-session. Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd were set to snap a five-day gaining streak. The company broke into the 1,400,000 won level in 13 months as soon as the market opened, but then shortly changed course. Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co was up 1.0 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 482 to 308. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 point to 110.55. 0149 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,157.8 1,162.7 Yen/won 10.8298/77 10.7551 *KTB futures 110.55 110.48 KOSPI 2,015.13 2,011.63 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)