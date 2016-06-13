* Concerns over Brexit vote mainly pressuring equities * KOSPI down more than 1 pct SEOUL, June 13 South Korean shares and the won declined sharply early on Monday as demand for safe-haven assets rose ahead of some global events, including the Brexit referendum scheduled for June 23. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.5 percent at 1,986.64 as of 0223 GMT, the lowest in more than a week. The won was quoted at 1,172.6 to the dollar, down 0.6 percent from its previous close of 1,165.5. "Stocks in the U.S. and EU all plummeted last week on worries about the Brexit issue and these are affecting South Korean stocks today," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. British support for leaving the European Union stood marginally ahead of those who want to remain part of the bloc according to a poll. Kim said central bank meetings scheduled for this week in the United States, Japan, the UK and Switzerland have also been adding to market jitters, pressuring local equities. Foreign investors were poised to be sellers for the day, offloading a net 101.2 billion won ($86.32 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, which weighed on the index. The KOSPI was set to mark the biggest daily percentage loss in four months. Decliners far outnumbered the gainers 682 to 154. Shares of South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, Lotte Group, were sharply lower amid growing uncertainties stemming from an ongoing prosecutors' investigation. Shares of Hotel Shilla Co Ltd rose as much as 4.3 percent early in the session on expectations that the stock would benefit from rival Lotte's current woes. It was trading up 2.3 percent near midday. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 110.71. 0223 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,172.6 1,165.5 Yen/won 11.0406/05 10.9462 *KTB futures 110.71 110.67 KOSPI 1,986.64 2,017.63 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)