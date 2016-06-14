* Won takes breather, eyes Chinese market flows - analyst * KOSPI set to fall for four consecutive sessions SEOUL, June 14 The South Korean won was flat early on Tuesday, and was expected to move narrowly as investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the global day. The won stood at 1,172.8 to the dollar as of 0215 GMT, up 0.1 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,173.4. "The won is likely to take a breather, but the market will keep an eye on Chinese market flows," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Jung added that the currency may fall against the dollar on Wednesday if U.S. retail sales, due later in the day, is positive enough to offset weak jobs data earlier this month. South Korean shares extended losses as offshore investors and domestic institutions sold stocks before central bank meetings in key economies such as the United States, Japan and the UK. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 1,970.68 points, set for its fourth losing session. Foreign investors were sellers, so far offloading a net 70.4 billion Korean won ($60.05 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Shares of Lotte Group-related firms declined as prosecutors conducted additional raids on affiliates of the family-run conglomerate. Tech firm LG Electronics Inc was down 2.0 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix Inc gained 3.0 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 635 to 176. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.05 point to 110.66. 0215 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,172.8 1,173.4 Yen/won 11.0481/08 11.0243 *KTB futures 110.66 110.71 KOSPI 1,970.68 1,979.06 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)