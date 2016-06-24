* Won drops more than 2 pct, worst one-day fall since Sept 2011 * KOSPI down more than 4 pct, trading curb used on Kosdaq * Markets pounded after midday as Brexit materialises * Some traders suspect c.bank intervention to curb won's fall By Dahee Kim and Christine Kim SEOUL, June 24 The South Korean won and shares plunged after midday on Friday as voting results showed Britain was nearly certain to leave the European Union, heightening uncertainties for the global economy. The won dropped as much as 2.6 percent, and was set to have its worst daily fall since September 2011. Some traders suspected authorities of selling dollars to slow the currency's fall. "It looks like the authorities pulled down the dollar-won rate when it was above 1,180, but dollar bids are still pretty strong," one trader with a foreign bank told Reuters. JPMorgan Chase economist Park Seok-gil said the won could see further downside pressure in the short term as risk-off sentiment will likely persist. However, he said other external factors including the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve delaying rate hikes amid the market turmoil could later support the local currency. "With the dollar-won rate trading at 1,178, the market seems to have factored in the fact there were more Brexit votes," Park said. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged as much as 4.7 percent, reaching the lowest level since mid-February and poised to have its biggest one-day decline since late 2011. The junior KOSDAQ index saw the sidecar system kicking in after it plunged 7 percent during the session, which halted trade for five minutes. The system is designed to ease impact when the market experiences a sharp decline. Offshore investors dumped stocks, offloading a net 58.3 billion Korean won ($50.53 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronic Co Ltd plunged 4.3 percent. LG electronics Inc fell 5.4 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix Inc dropped 2.1 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 621 to 182. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 110.74. 0405 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,178.6 1,150.2 Yen/won 11.6423/518 10.7435 *KTB futures 111.06 110.70 KOSPI 1,905.07 1,986.71 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Kyoungho Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)