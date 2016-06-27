* Won quickly reverses after opening up * KOSPI drops more than 1 pct at the opening SEOUL, June 27 The South Korean won and shares sagged early on Monday as Britain's decision to leave the European Union sparked strong appetite for safe-haven assets globally. The won was quoted at 1,186.6 to the dollar as of 0219 GMT, down 0.6 percent versus the previous close of 1,179.9. The currency opened higher, but then quickly changed course. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 1,915.53 points. The index dropped as low as 1,900.83, more than 1 percent down shortly after the market opened. "Market volatility from Brexit could last quite long, which would make it hard to predict the won's future movements," said Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. Jeon added that South Korean foreign exchange authorities may step in to smooth one-sided movement if the won reaches the 1,190 level on the day. Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading 103.3 billion Korean won ($87.10 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. While decliners far outnumbered advancers 512 to 308, Kia Motors Corp gained 1.4 percent and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd rose 2.1 percent. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.13 point to 111.11. 0219 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,186.6 1,179.9 Yen/won 11.6578/58 11.4705 *KTB futures 111.11 110.98 KOSPI 1,915.53 1,925.24 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)