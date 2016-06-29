* KOSPI rises more than 1 pct in early trade * Stocks set for a third straight gaining session SEOUL, June 29 South Korean shares and the won rose early on Wednesday as the immediate shock following Brexit dissipated in most Asian markets and acute risk aversion faded. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.2 percent at 1,958.98 points as of 0209 GMT, and looked set for a third straight gaining session. The won was quoted at 1,165.2 per dollar, up 0.5 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,171.3. "U.S. stocks also rose sharply overnight, reflecting that investors are now starting to come back for riskier assets. It is boosting South Korean stock market today," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. Kim added that it was too early to say the impact from Brexit aftermath had settled down, and investors needed to watch developments in Britain and the European Union. Outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron told EU leaders at Tuesday's summit that Britain's future relations with the EU could hinge on the union's willingness to rethink free movement of workers. Foreign investors were set to end a three-day run of selling and purchased a net 39.1 billion Korean won ($33.57 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc rose 2.7 percent while batterymaker Samsung SDI Co Ltd gained 4.9 percent. Advancers far outnumbered decliners 697 to 119. September futures on three-year treasury bonds held steady at 110.99. 0209 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,165.2 1,171.3 Yen/won 11.3542/93 11.3453 *KTB futures 110.99 110.99 KOSPI 1,958.98 1,936.22 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)