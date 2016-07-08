* Won and KOSPI expected to end the week lower * U.S. jobs data will have limited impact on the won - analyst SEOUL, July 8 The South Korean won and shares eased on Friday as expectations for a positive U.S. jobs report and a drop in global oil prices lifted the dollar, pressuring riskier assets. The won was quoted at 1,159.2 as of 0223 GMT, down 0.4 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,154.6. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 1,959.99 points. "Since there is no other market momentum for now, investors are all eyeing the U.S. employment data coming out later in the global day," said Jeong My-young, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. Jeong said that even if the jobs report is better-than-expected, it likely would not persuade the Federal Reserve to raise rates in September and thus have limited impact on the won in the coming week. Both the won and stocks were set to decline on a weekly basis. Offshore investors were poised to be sellers, offloading a net 61.6 billion Korean won ($53.18 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.0 percent, while steelmaker Posco lost 2.2 percent. Decliners far outnumbered advancers 635 to 163. September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 111.14. 0223 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,159.2 1,154.6 Yen/won 11.4991/24 11.4784 *KTB futures 111.14 111.15 KOSPI 1,959.99 1,974.08 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)