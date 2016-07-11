* Won, KOSPI both rise more than 1 pct in early trade
* China's rebukes over THAAD deployment may pressure won
-analyst
SEOUL, July 11 The South Korean won and
shares rose sharply early on Monday as better-than-expected U.S.
employment data boosted risk sentiment globally, even though the
Federal Reserve was still seen as unlikely to raise rates
anytime soon.
The won stood at 1,149.9 as of 0205 GMT, up 1.0
percent compared to the previous close of 1,161.8.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.2 percent at 1,985.81 points.
U.S. job growth surged in June as manufacturing employment
increased, more evidence the economy has regained momentum
after a first-quarter lull, but tepid wage growth could see the
Federal Reserve remaining cautious about hiking interest rates.
Park Yuna, a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities
said that although the won was strengthening on the day helped
by the strong jobs report, China's criticism of the THAAD
missile deployment in South Korea added to market worries and
could pressure the currency in the near term.
South Korea and the United States said on Friday they would
deploy the THAAD advanced missile defence system in South Korea
to counter the threat from nuclear-armed North Korea, drawing a
sharp and swift protest from neighbouring China.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board convenes for its
monthly rate-setting meeting on July 14. "We should see also
whether comments from the Bank of Korea's July policy meeting
signal an additional rate cut in the future," noted Park.
Foreign investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing
135.2 billion Korean won ($117.62 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session, buttressing the index.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 2.5
percent, while LG Electronics Inc lost 1.8 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining issues by 488 to 293.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds
gained 0.03 point to 111.15.
0205 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,149.9 1,161.8
Yen/won 11.4115/03 11.4244
*KTB futures 111.15 111.12
KOSPI 1,985.81 1,963.10
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)