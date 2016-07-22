* Upcoming FOMC, BOJ July meetings eyed * Foreigners set to snap 11-day buying session SEOUL, July 22 South Korean shares and won were mostly unchanged in early trade on Friday as investors held positions ahead of the U.S. and Japanese central bank policy decisions next week, though a halt in Wall Street's rally overnight has weighed on sentiment. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was at 2,012.02 points as of 0141 GMT, little changed from the previous close. The won was quoted at 1,134.9, up 0.1 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,135.9. "Local stocks won't extend their fall to a large extent as investors will probably stay away from aggressive trading ahead of meetings by the Federal Open Market Committee and the Bank of Japan next week," said Park Seok-hyun, a stock analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. Offshore investors are set to snap an eleven-day buying spree and become sellers. They offloaded a net 25.1 billion Korean won ($22.13 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was down 1.5 percent and LG Chem Ltd lost 3.0 percent due to foreign stock-dumping. Advancers slightly outnumbered decliners by 409 to 342. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.02 point to 111.08. 0141 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,134.9 1,135.9 Yen/won 10.7341/39 10.7437 *KTB futures 111.08 111.06 KOSPI 2,012.02 2,012.22 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)