* Won may weaken beyond 1,150/dlr depending on Fed, BOJ -
analyst
* Strong second quarter GDP data has little effect on market
* SK Hynix falls as much as 4 pct on Q2 profit drop
SEOUL, July 26 The South Korean won eased
early on Tuesday and was expected to extend falls throughout the
week as global oil prices declined, pressuring a basket of Asian
currencies.
The won was quoted at 1,139.4 as of 0203 GMT,
down 0.2 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,137.0.
"Market expectations about the U.S. Federal Reserve to open
a door for a September rate hike is rising, which might drag the
won down past the 1,150 won (per dollar) level," said Jung
Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures.
South Korea's second quarter GDP grew at an unexpectedly
robust 3.2 percent annual rate, driven by firmer domestic
consumption and capital investment, but had little impact on the
market since the lift was believed to be temporary.
South Korean shares edged up as foreign investors' stock
purchases continued to support the main bourse.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.2 percent at 2,015.47 points.
Offshore investors were poised to be buyers for 14
consecutive sessions, purchasing a net 60.1 billion Korean won
($52.75 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
The world's No.2 memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc
dropped as much as 4 percent after its second-quarter operating
profit fell to its lowest in more than three years, while the
company strongly tipped a pick-up in the second half.
Shares of SK Innovation Co Ltd and S-Oil Corp
both fell up to 2 percent.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 408 to 368.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds
gained 0.04 point to 111.12.
0203 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,139.4 1,137.0
Yen/won 10.8782/43 10.7843
*KTB futures 111.12 111.08
KOSPI 2,015.47 2,012.32
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)