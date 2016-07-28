* Won's rally expected to last for a while - analyst * KOSPI falls due to profit-taking despite global risk rally SEOUL, July 28 The South Korean won rose to its highest this year on Thursday, as the dollar slipped on uncertainties over the timing of the next U.S. interest rate hike and expectations grew over more monetary easing in Japan. The won stood at 1,127.1 per dollar as of 0228 GMT after touching its strongest intraday level since October 23, 2015. It was up 0.6 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,134.2. The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but said near-term risks to the U.S. economic outlook had diminished. However, the Fed gave no firm indication of whether it would raise rates at its next policy meeting in September. "Investors are training their focus on not only the Bank of Japan meeting results but also the pending government stimulus package," said Jeong My-young, chief foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. The Bank of Japan's policy decision will be out on Friday, while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the government would compile an economic package, which will be announced next week. Jeong added the won's rally will last for a while since global risk appetite is expected to go on. South Korean shares edged down despite the global risk rally as individuals' and local institutions' profit-taking weighed on the main bourse. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,017.26 points. Offshore investors were set to be buyers for 16 consecutive days, purchasing a net 73.1 billion won ($64.87 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's second-quarter profit rose 18 percent and the company expects solid earnings to continue in the second half of the year. Shares of Samsung Electronics, however, fell 1.6 percent as investors sold stocks to take profits as the stock price had been elevated in recent sessions on earnings expectations. Steering-making company Mando Corp rose 9.3 percent on strong second-quarter earnings results. Decliners outnumbered advancers 402 to 364. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.05 point to 111.16. 0228 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,127.1 1,134.2 Yen/won 10.7189/70 10.7260 *KTB futures 111.16 111.11 KOSPI 2,017.26 2,025.05 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)