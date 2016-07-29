* Risk rally to continue until more global events in August * KOSPI, won set to mark weeks of gains SEOUL, July 29 South Korean shares and the won were flat early on Friday, with market players awaiting the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting that could see it expand monetary stimulus for the world's third-largest economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was flat at 2,021.40 points as of 0216 GMT. The won also stood flat at 1,123.5, nearly unchanged compared with Thursday's close of 1,124.4. "I don't see much (from the BOJ) that will snap the KOSPI's recent rising trend thanks to ample global liquidity," Kim Sung-hwan, an analyst at Bookook Securities said. "Until Yellen speaks at Jackson Hole and the U.S. jobs data release in August, the greenback is likely to stay calm, supporting riskier assets broadly." Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen plans to speak at the U.S. central bank's Jackson Hole conference on Aug. 26 which has been the venue for major policy announcements. The KOSPI and won were both set to end the week up. Offshore investors were expected to be buyers for 17 straight days, purchasing a net 163.5 billion Korean won ($145.54 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The sub-index for electrics and electronics rose 2.4 percent with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd up 2.7 percent and SK Hynix Inc up 1.8 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 469 to 316. September futures on three-year treasury bonds held steady at 111.17. 0216 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,123.5 1,124.4 Yen/won 10.7895/64 10.6715 *KTB futures 111.18 111.18 KOSPI 2,021.40 2,021.10 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)