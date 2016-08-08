* U.S. Fed's September policy meeting in focus
* KOSPI inches up to 1-wk intraday high as Wall Street rises
SEOUL, Aug 8 The South Korean won slumped
on Monday as strong U.S. employment data raised the possibility
of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year, boosting
the dollar.
The won stood at 1,114.0 as of 0217 GMT, down 0.3
percent compared with the previous close of 1,110.4.
U.S. employment rose more than expected for the second month
in a row in July and wages picked up, bolstering expectations of
faster economic growth and making a Fed rate increase this year
seem more likely.
"Whether the U.S. will raise its interest rates in September
has become the biggest issue in the market due to the upbeat
jobs report. If other economic indicators turn out as positive,
a rate hike next month may be highly possible," said June Park,
an economist at Daishin Economic Research Institute.
The Fed's next policy meeting is scheduled on Sept. 20-21.
Park said that the won will move in response to U.S.
economic data until the Fed's September meeting result.
South Korean shares edged up to a one-week intraday high
reacting to a jump in U.S. equities after the job report.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.2 percent at 2,022.82 points.
Foreign investors were poised to be sellers, offloading a
net 17.4 billion Korean won ($15.64 million) of KOSPI shares
near mid-session.
Steel shares slumped on U.S. Commerce Department's decision
to set anti-dumping duties on hot-rolled flat steel from Japan,
South Korea, Turkey, Britain, Brazil, the Netherlands and
Australia. Posco fell as much as 4.1 percent and
Hyundai Steel Co 3.4 percent.
Decliners and advancers were almost even by 387 to 377.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.05 point to 111.04.
0217 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,114.0 1,110.4
Yen/won 10.9101/82 10.9538
*KTB futures 111.04 111.09
KOSPI 2,022.82 2,017.94
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)