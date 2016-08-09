GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump travel curbs slam stocks, hit dollar vs yen
* Won touches more than 13-mth high in earlier trade * KOSPI supported by foreign stock-buying SEOUL, Aug 9 The South Korean won wobbled early on Tuesday as a rise in the currency, supported by Monday's Standard and Poor's credit rating upgrade, and dollar strength offset each other. The won was quoted at 1,108.7 as of 0217 GMT, little changed from Monday's close of 1,108.3. It climbed as high as 1,105.8 earlier today, its strongest level since June 25, 2015. "The won is not responding that much to the current dollar strength as foreigners keep coming in to buy local stocks. These movements are leading market expectations that the won would not fall easily," said Jeong My-young, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. She added that the won will hold around 1,100 though, which seemed to be the level that the foreign exchange authorities want to prevent one-sided movements. South Korean shares nudged up on foreign investors' stock purchases. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,035.89 points, its highest since Nov. 27, 2015. Offshore investors bought a net 77.1 billion Korean won ($69.57 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, buttressing the index. LG Electronics Inc rose 1.3 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd gained 3.1 percent. Advancers outnumbered decliners by 409 to 367. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 111.02. 0217 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,108.7 1,108.3 Yen/won 10.8193/44 10.7998 *KTB futures 111.02 111.01 KOSPI 2,035.89 2,031.12 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
Jan 31 Australian shares are poised to fall for a second session as global markets faltered over new U.S. immigration curbs, raising concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's policies on global trade and economy. The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to post their largest drop in more than three months overnight. The local share price index futures was down 0.1 percent, a 63.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.9 percent lower in
TORONTO, Jan 30 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent to a nearly two-week low on Monday, with losses broad based after a travel ban implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a rethink by investors of U.S. political risk.