* Fed's Dec rate hike fear, U.S. currency report weigh on the won * Foreigners set to mark a third straight stock-buying session SEOUL, Oct 17 The South Korean won slumped early on Monday as positive U.S. economic data strengthened views that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in December. The won also caught a chill from a U.S. treasury currency report that kept South Korea on its monitoring list. The won stood at 1,140.7 against the dollar as of 0223 GMT, 0.8 percent weaker than its previous close of 1,132.1. It touched its weakest intraday level since July 26 of this year. Data late last Friday showed U.S. retail sales rebounded in September amid a surge in motor vehicle purchases and rise in discretionary spending, while other data also suggested a pickup in inflation. "There will be a slowdown in the won's movement once it extends falls past the 1,140 level, but it is largely expected to stay weak due to growing wariness in the market over the Fed's pending rate hike," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Jung added that the U.S. Treasury's comment about South Korea in its currency report over the weekend was also impacting the won short-term. The U.S. Treasury kept China, Japan, Germany, South Korea and Taiwan on the monitoring list though it said none of the six countries met the standard for enhanced scrutiny under a new trade enforcement law passed in 2015. South Korean shares edged down with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) standing down 0.1 percent at 2,021.36 points. Offshore investors were set to be net buyers, purchasing 59.8 billion Korean won ($53.64 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Shares of LG Chem Ltd, South Korea's largest chemical company, gained 1.3 percent after it said on Monday it would spend 287 billion won to boost ethylene production at its Daesan naphtha plant by 2019. Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co rose more than 1 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 513 to 272. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.11 point to 110.60. 0223 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,140.7 1,132.1 Yen/won 10.9338/82 10.8964 *KTB futures 110.60 110.71 KOSPI 2,021.36 2,022.66 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)