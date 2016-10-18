* Market sees Fed more cautious about raising rates -analyst * Future U.S. economic data in spotlight for rate hike clues SEOUL, Oct 18 The South Korean won and shares inched up on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer offered cautious remarks about raising interest rates. The won was quoted at 1,133.8 as of 0216 GMT, up 0.4 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,137.9. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,032.30 points. Fischer said on Monday that the U.S. economy may face longer and deeper recessions if interest rates remain stuck at current low levels but added that raising rates is "not that simple." Park Sung-woo, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures, said that the market seems to have regarded Fischer's statement as being less confident about the state of the U.S. economy, denting the greenback's current rally. He added economic indicators released from the U.S. in days ahead would determine the direction of the market. Offshore investors were set to be buyers of South Korean shares for four straight sessions, purchasing a net 62.3 billion Korean won ($55.89 million) worth of KOSPI stocks near mid-session. Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc was down 2 percent while LG Display Co Ltd lost 1.8 percent. Decliners and advancers were almost even by 396 to 380. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.05 point to 110.61. 0216 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,133.8 1,137.9 Yen/won 10.9082/06 10.9293 *KTB futures 110.61 110.56 KOSPI 2,032.30 2,027.61 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)