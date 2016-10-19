* Won jumps to a one-wk high
* Currency may hold current levels, upside capped
SEOUL, Oct 19 The South Korean won and
shares rose early on Wednesday as risk appetite returned
following overnight strength on Wall Street and positive
third-quarter Chinese GDP data.
The won was quoting at 1,121.7 to the dollar, up
0.7 percent from the previous close of 1,129.4.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.2 percent at 2,044.75 points.
China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the third quarter from a
year earlier as increased government spending and a property
boom offset stubbornly weak exports.
"The won seems to be adjusting after sharply climbing in the
past few days on firm U.S. stocks," said Ha Keon-hyeong, a
foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
He added that the won may not strengthen beyond the 1,100
level as it has in the past since the dollar remained strong.
However, holding onto the current 1,120 level is a possibility
since Chinese GDP data met market expectations, he said.
Offshore investors were poised to be buyers, purchasing a
net 160.9 billion Korean won ($143.48 million) worth of KOSPI
shares by mid-session.
Shares of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
rose nearly 1 percent after the company said it
accepted 747.8 billion won worth construction order.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
gained 1.7 percent.
The market breadth was almost neutral with 402 stocks
advancing against 384 declines.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.04 point to 110.63.
0212 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,121.7 1,129.4
Yen/won 10.8023/04 10.8214
*KTB futures 110.63 110.59
KOSPI 2,044.75 2,040.43
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Vyas Mohan)