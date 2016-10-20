* KOSPI set to mark fifth straight gaining session
* Market forecasts uncertain about ECB's decision
SEOUL, Oct 20 South Korean shares and the won
trod water early on Thursday as investors were uncertain
whether the European Central Bank would opt to tighten or ease
at a policy meeting due to conclude later in the global day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.1 percent at 2,043.20 points as of 0215 GMT, enough to leave
it set to post gains for a fifth straight session.
The South Korean won stood at 1,122.6 against the
dollar, up 0.1 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,123.2.
Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities, said
that given the likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates in December any move by the ECB to tighten
policy now would probably reduce the amount of funds available
for investment in emerging markets like South Korea.
He said that would cool sentiment toward the market, at
least for the short term.
Offshore investors were poised to be buyers, purchasing a
net 26.3 billion Korean won ($23.43 million) worth of KOSPI
shares near mid-session.
Shares of SK Innovation Co Ltd rose nearly 1
percent and S-Oil Corp 1.6 percent as global oil
prices rose.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 410 to 364.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds were
unchanged at 110.59.
0215 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,122.6 1,123.2
Yen/won 10.8361/00 10.8192
*KTB futures 110.59 110.59
KOSPI 2,043.20 2,040.94
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon cameron-Moore)