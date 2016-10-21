* Won may extend losses to 1,150 level -analyst
* Foreign investors set to end 6-day stock-buying streak
SEOUL, Oct 21 The South Korean won
weakened against the dollar early on Friday after the European
Central Bank left room for further stimulus at its October
meeting while not changing its ultra-loose monetary policy.
The won was quoted at 1,133.0 as of 0151 GMT,
down 0.5 percent from Thursday's close of 1,127.5.
The dollar also gained support from stronger-than-expected
U.S. home sales data.
"The U.S. dollar's current rally will likely continue, but
at a slower pace," said June Park, a foreign exchange analyst at
Daishin Economic Research Institute.
"The won may extend losses to the 1,150 level and stay
trapped there until the Federal Reserve's December meeting."
South Korean shares also edged down and the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood at 2,033.45 points, down
0.4 percent from the previous close.
Offshore investors were on track to end a six-day buying
spree, but their volume of stock sales was modest near
mid-session.
A spokesman for the Seoul court overseeing Hanjin Shipping
Co Ltd's receivership said on Friday it was in talks to sell its
stake in the Long Beach Terminal in California. But the news had
little impact on shares of the shipper.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell more
than 1 percent.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 428 to 345.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.04 point to 110.61.
0151 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,133.0 1,127.5
Yen/won 10.8703/47 10.8698
*KTB futures 110.61 110.57
KOSPI 2,033.45 2,040.60
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)