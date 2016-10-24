* KOSPI likely to stay trapped -analyst * Won treads water due to U.S. dollar rally SEOUL, Oct 24 South Korean shares rose early on Monday as stock purchases by domestic institutions, mainly market heavyweights, pulled up the main bourse. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,039.90 as of 0223 GMT, its second session of gains. Institutions looked set to be net buyers, purchasing a net 68.3 billion won ($60.12 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while offshore investors bought a net 18.8 billion won worth equities, giving moderate support. The KOSPI will be boxed in around its current level until big global events such as the U.S. presidential election and the Federal Reserve's December meeting are over, said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment and Securities. "It is unlikely for stocks to continue their upward movement unless very positive forecasts about the fourth-quarter earnings are formed in the market," Kim added. Tech firm LG Electronics Inc and steelmaker Posco were both up nearly 2 percent. The South Korean won inched down 0.1 percent to 1,136.5 due to a stronger dollar. It closed at 1,134.9 on Friday. December futures on 3-year treasury bonds shed 0.03 point to 110.42. 0223 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,136.5 1,134.9 Yen/won 10.9185/60 10.9340 *KTB futures 110.42 110.45 KOSPI 2,039.90 2,033.00 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)