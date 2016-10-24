* KOSPI likely to stay trapped -analyst
* Won treads water due to U.S. dollar rally
SEOUL, Oct 24 South Korean shares rose early on
Monday as stock purchases by domestic institutions, mainly
market heavyweights, pulled up the main bourse.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.3 percent at 2,039.90 as of 0223 GMT, its second session of
gains.
Institutions looked set to be net buyers, purchasing a net
68.3 billion won ($60.12 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while
offshore investors bought a net 18.8 billion won worth equities,
giving moderate support.
The KOSPI will be boxed in around its current level until
big global events such as the U.S. presidential election and the
Federal Reserve's December meeting are over, said Kim Ye-eun, a
stock analyst at LIG Investment and Securities.
"It is unlikely for stocks to continue their upward movement
unless very positive forecasts about the fourth-quarter earnings
are formed in the market," Kim added.
Tech firm LG Electronics Inc and steelmaker
Posco were both up nearly 2 percent.
The South Korean won inched down 0.1 percent to
1,136.5 due to a stronger dollar. It closed at 1,134.9
on Friday.
December futures on 3-year treasury bonds shed 0.03
point to 110.42.
0223 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,136.5 1,134.9
Yen/won 10.9185/60 10.9340
*KTB futures 110.42 110.45
KOSPI 2,039.90 2,033.00
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)