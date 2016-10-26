* KOSPI falls more than 1 pct to 1-wk low
* Foreigners, institutions' stock-dumping weigh on index
SEOUL, Oct 26 South Korean shares dropped to a
one-week intraday low early on Wednesday with investors taking
profits as market jitters over the U.S. Federal Reserve's
pending rate increase grew.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.4 percent at 2,008 points as of 0217 GMT.
"There is no decisive reason for today's fall. Fed December
rate hike expectations in the market are spurring investors to
take profits before the shares drop even more as the policy
meeting gets closer," said Kang Hyun-gie, a stock analyst at
Dongbu Securities.
He added that similar sudden falls in stocks may happen from
time to time until the Fed raises rates.
Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading
56.0 billion Korean won ($49.51 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session.
LG Display Co Ltd said its third-quarter
operating profit beat expectations and it expects a strong
October-December quarter, though its shares lost 1 percent on
profit-taking.
Carmaker Hyundai Motor Co was down 1.4 percent.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 659 to 162.
The South Korean won inched up as the Chinese
yuan recovered to pressure the dollar. It reached 1,131.3, up
0.2 percent versus Tuesday's close of 1,133.5 to the dollar.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.01 point to 110.42.
0245 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,131.1 1,133.5
Yen/won 10.8448/98 10.8330
*KTB futures 110.42 110.43
KOSPI 2,010.63 2,037.17
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim)