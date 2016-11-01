* Major central banks' meeting results awaited
* Cautious mood in the market to continue till U.S. election
SEOUL, Nov 1 South Korean shares edged to a
seven-week intraday low early on Tuesday due to investors'
nervousness over a political scandal gripping President Park
Geun-hye's government, and caution ahead of several major
central bank meetings this week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.2 percent at 2,004.39 points as of 0212 GMT, its weakest
level since Sept. 12, 2016.
The South Korean won, however, recovered marginally
after its recent fall to stand at 1,141.7 against the dollar, up
up 0.2 percent from Monday's close of 1,144.5.
After simmering for weeks, a scandal erupted last week over
allegations that President Park's friend Choi Soon-sil exerted
inappropriate influence over state affairs.
Several of Park's aides were forced to quit their posts over
the weekend as the fallout from the scandal widened, and late on
Monday Choi was detained, hours after she had arrived at the
office of local prosecutors to answer questions.
"Not only the political crisis inside the country but also
major central banks' policy meetings are making investors wary
of trading too actively," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at
LIG Investment & Securities.
The outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy review is expected
later in the day, while policy decisions from the Federal Open
Market Committee and Bank of England are also due later this
week.
Kim said the current wait-and-see mood was likely to last
until the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8 is over.
Offshore investors were set to be net sellers.
Shares of SK Innovation Co Ltd and S-Oil Corp
gained more than 3 percent due to a rally in global
oil prices.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.05 point to 110.29.
0212 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,141.7 1,144.5
Yen/won 10.8900/81 10.8913
*KTB futures 110.29 110.34
KOSPI 2,004.39 2,008.19
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)