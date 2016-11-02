* Won falls more than 1 pct * KOSPI on track for 4th straight losing session SEOUL, Nov 2 The South Korean won and shares fell sharply early on Wednesday as investors shunned risk amid increased uncertainty about next week's U.S. presidential election, which put pressure on most emerging markets. The won stood at 1,151.6 to the dollar as of 0237 GMT, down 1.0 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,139.9 and at its lowest level since July 12. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which has fallen the past three days, was down 1.4 percent at 1,979.59 points. Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures, said that the currency would trade at around the 1,150 level during the session. She added that U.S. employment data due on Friday would offer clues for the won's future movement. Markets were little affected by Wednesday morning's announcement in Seoul of a new prime minister and finance minister for South Korea. Offshore investors were on track to be small net buyers of Korean shares. Steelmaker Posco was down 2.3 percent while SK Hynix Inc lost 3.1 percent. Decliners far outnumbered advancers 779 to 64. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 point to 110.32. 0237 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,151.6 1,139.9 Yen/won 11.0896/43 10.9881 *KTB futures 110.32 110.25 KOSPI 1,979.59 2,007.39 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)