* Upperside seems to be capped for won's trading -analyst * U.S. election, Fed's December decision in focus SEOUL, Nov 3 The South Korean won and shares recovered ground on Thursday, despite a deepening scandal rocking the government of President Park Geun-hye, who a day earlier named a new prime minister and finance minister. Prosecutors on Wednesday asked a court for a warrant to arrest Choi Soon-sil, Park's old friend at the center of the scandal, and are seeking to charge her with abuse of power and attempted fraud, court and prosecution officials said. Choi was detained late on Monday. Prosecutors have also detained a former presidential aide An Chong-bum, and a long-time friend of President Park, and said they are looking into allegations that he forced South Korean conglomerates to donate funds to non-profit foundations using their connections with the president. Amid the swirling scandal, the Blue House named Financial Services Commission Chairman Yim Jong-yong as finance minister and deputy prime minister on Wednesday. Yim, who replaces incumbent minister Yoo Il-ho, has been well-regarded by policy-makers and market participants in his current role. Kim Byong-joon, a senior presidential secretary during former president Roh Moo-hyun's administration, is expected to replace Hwang Kyo-ahn as prime minister. Yet for all the domestic political turbulence, the won erased some of its recent losses to stand at 1,142.3 per dollar as of 0323 GMT, up 0.7 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,149.8. "Though the won is strengthening for now, it had slid most of yesterday, and the upperside, which is around the 1,140 level, will likely be capped," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Dealers said the won's recovery was helped by the dollar easing against major currencies, due to investors' concerns about the uncertain outcome of the U.S. election and prospect of U.S. interest rates being increased in December. "Investors are looking more into the offshores issues like the coming U.S. election and Federal Reserve's December policy decision, just because it is still hard to predict how this political scandal inside the country will unfold," said Kim Doo-un, a foreign exchange analyst at Hana Futures. The Australian dollar's gains also gave moderate support for emerging markets in Asia amid remaining market jitters. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,975.04 points. Offshore investors were set to be small net sellers of KOSPI stocks. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost 1.6 percent while LG Electronics Inc gained 1.3 percent. Gaining issues outnumbered losing ones 572 to 237. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 110.31. 0323 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,142.3 1,149.8 Yen/won 11.0948/85 11.0729 *KTB futures 110.30 110.35 KOSPI 1,975.04 1,978.94 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)