* KOSPI gains nearly 1 pct * Won slightly pressured by remaining inshore political risk SEOUL, Nov 7 South Korean shares climbed early on Monday despite a deepening crisis surrounding President Park Geun-hye, as global investors focused on relief that ahead of the U.S. Election that the FBI said it had given Hillary Clinton a clean chit. As elsewhere, South Korea's market took heart from the FBI saying that it had found nothing to warrant laying criminal charges against the Democratic candidate following a review of a probe into emails sent from a private server. There are fears that a victory for Clinton's Republican rival Donald Trump could spark heavy selling and volatility in the markets. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 1,995.81 points as of 0220 GMT. The South Korean won also showed moderate gains, though investors were still wary of the influence peddling scandal that resulted in a mass protest in Seoul against Park on Saturday. A South Korean court said on Sunday it had issued arrest warrants for two of Park's former aides. Standing at 1,141.7 won to the dollar, it was up 0.1 percent stronger than Friday's close of 1,143.4. Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities expected the index to stay range-bound ahead of the U.S. election. "The KOSPI may be boosted as the election result unfolds early on Wednesday, and possibly touch the mid 2000 level within this week if Clinton wins over Trump," added Cho. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers on Monday, offloading 94.2 billion Korean won ($82.52 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc both rose more than 1 percent. Shares of LG Chem Ltd, South Korea's largest chemical company, rose 1.4 percent after it said it will invest $100 million to double output of lucrative acrolonitrile, butadiene and styrene (ABS) plastics at its joint venture plant in China by 2018. Advancers outnumbered decliners 560 to 249. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02 point to 110.29. 0218 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,141.7 1,143.4 Yen/won 10.9644/02 11.0573 *KTB futures 110.29 110.31 KOSPI 1,995.81 1,982.02 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)