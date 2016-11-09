* S.Korea market shows small-ranged movements * Won may touch 1,120 level in case of Clinton's win -analyst SEOUL, Nov 9 The South Korean won and shares flip-flopped early on Wednesday as Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton waged a close battle in their bitter race for the White House. With voting completed in more than half of the 50 U.S. states, the race was too close to call in Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Virginia, states that could be vital to deciding which contender wins the presidency. But investors cautiously expected Clinton would prevail. Graphic of live election results: tmsnrt.rs/2fxyZV0 The won was quoted at 1,135.1 to the dollar as of 0157 GMT, almost unchanged compared to the previous close of 1,135.0. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.9 percent to 1,984.74 points. "The won could strengthen as high as 1,120 level in case of Clinton's win, but heading beyond is unlikely as the U.S. Federal Reserve will open more room for a December rate increase," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. A deepening domestic political crisis also weighed on investor confidence. South Korean President Park Geun-hye will miss a summit of Asia-Pacific economies this month in Peru, as she tries to limit the damage. [nL4N1D930A Offshore investors were set to be small net sellers of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Shares of Hyundai Motor Co and LG Display Co Ltd both rose nearly 1 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 603 to 196. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02 point to 110.33. 0157 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,135.1 1,135.0 Yen/won 10.8400/43 10.7238 *KTB futures 110.33 110.35 KOSPI 2,002.73 2,003.38 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)