* Equities drop after midday as Trump takes lead * Currency intervention eyed -traders * Stocks, won notch worst losses since Brexit (Recasts, updates throughout) By Christine Kim and Dahee Kim SEOUL, Nov 9 The South Korean won and shares tumbled after midday on Wednesday as markets faces the prospect of a shock win for Republican Donald Trump in a nail-biting U.S. presidential race. Trump stunned political experts as he edged ahead of Democrat Hillary Clinton in several swing states, throwing financial markets into disarray. The won was quoted at 1,154.6 to the dollar as of 0457 GMT, a four-month low, down 1.7 percent compared to its previous close of 1,135.0. It was set to mark its sharpest daily loss since the Brexit vote in June when Britian decided to exit the European Union. Traders suspected South Korean foreign exchange authorities stepped in to curb the won's fall after the currency hit 1,149.4 per dollar. The market smoothing, however, had limited impact in tempering the won's fall. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 3.4 percent to over 4-month low and is set for its biggest loss since Brexit. "This is just like Brexit," said Cho Byung-hyun, stock analyst at Yuanta Securities. "If Trump is elected, it could mean much confusion in terms of U.S. policy or monetary policy. Any recovery from this will be gradual, more so than Brexit." Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Securities added the won will weaken through 1,170 and market volatility would likely last longer than it did after the Brexit vote. A deepening domestic political crisis has also recently weighed on investor confidence. South Korean President Park Geun-hye will miss a summit of Asia-Pacific economies this month in Peru, as she tries to limit the damage. South Korean government and other finance-related officials are slated to hold meetings to discuss the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and its impact on the local economy later in the day. Decliners far outnumbered advancers 853 to 22. As investors fled to safe-haven assets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.21 points points to 110.56. 0503 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,155.2 1,135.0 Yen/won 11.3874/4023 10.7238 *KTB futures 110.56 110.35 KOSPI 1,932.44 2,003.38 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)