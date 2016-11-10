* KOSPI gains nearly 2 pct, recovering previous losses * Trump's future policies will decide how much KOSPI gains-analyst SEOUL, Nov 10 South Korean shares jumped early on Thursday as investors bargain-hunted after the market fell more than 2 percent to a four-month low, while European stock markets and Wall Street responded with relative calm to Donald Trump's presidential election victory. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.9 percent at 1,996.31 points as of 0251 GMT. "Though Trump's victory was something unexpected, the global market as a whole has been in the mood for a rebound, which will continue for the time being," said Bae Sung-young, a stock analyst at Hyundai Securities. Bae added that South Korean stocks will follow the trend, but may not gain as much as global markets depending on the policies Trump announces. Offshore investors were set to be net buyers, purchasing 165.8 billion Korean won ($144.40 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Carmakers' shares fell after Trump's victory. Hyundai Motor was down 1.9 pct, while Kia Motors fell 3.6 pct and auto parts supplier Mando Corp dropped 6.9 pct. South Korean chat app operator Kakao Corp rose more than 10 percent as its third-quarter operating profit was better than expected. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 715 to 137. The South Korean won held steady and stood at 1,149.5 to the dollar, unchanged versus Wednesday's close. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected to have sold $1 billion or more on Wednesday to curb the won's fall, Seoul currency traders said. The currency's intraday low reached 1,157.30 to the dollar before it closed at 1,149.50. December futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.26 point to 110.24. 0251 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,149.5 1,149.5 Yen/won 10.9224/79 10.9433 *KTB futures 110.24 110.50 KOSPI 1,996.31 1,958.38 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Additional reporting by Seunggyu Lim; Editing by Eric Meijer)