* Local political scandal, strong dollar pressuring the won * KOSPI edges down on foreign stock dumping SEOUL, Nov 14 The South Korean won weakened for a fourth straight session early on Monday amid a growing political crisis after thousands of demonstrators marched in the capital to protest against President Park Geun-hye, who is embroiled in a scandal. The South Korean prosecutors' office said on Sunday that Park will be questioned over allegations she allowed a friend to meddle in affairs of state, but the timing was yet to be decided. The greenback's continuing rally since the U.S. presidential election also put pressure on the South Korean currency. The won stood at 1,169.4 against the dollar as of 0244 GMT, up 0.4 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,164.8. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,979.53 points. Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures said that deepening political anxiety within South Korea was driving stocks down, undermining foreign investor confidence. "The stronger dollar since Donald Trump's win is also pressuring the won, and such movements are likely to last for the time being," added Jung. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading 82.2 billion Korean won ($70.29 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Shares of Samsung Biologics Co Ltd were up 7.1 percent, on track for its third day rally after making its debut on Thursday. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost nearly 2 percent. Advancing issues led decliners 413 to 363. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.07 point to 109.93. 0244 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,169.4 1,164.8 Yen/won 10.8736/15 10.9203 *KTB futures 109.91 110.00 KOSPI 1,979.53 1,984.43 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)