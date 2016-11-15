* Investors seen bargain hunting
* Foreigners set for a third straight stock-selling session
SEOUL, Nov 15 The South Korean won
recovered slightly early on Tuesday, despite an ongoing
political crisis, after dropping more than 3 percent over the
past four sessions.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye was reported to have
retained a lawyer ahead of being questioned by prosecutors
investigating the political scandal engulfing her presidency.
The won was quoted at 1,169.6 as of 0302 GMT, up
0.2 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,171.9.
"Investors believe that the won could slump again at any
time as the market is still very unstable. Market participants
are just hunting for bargains since the currency fell too much
over a short-term period," said Jeong My-young, a foreign
exchange analyst at Samsung Futures.
South Korean shares edged down with the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.1 percent at 1,972.84
points.
Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading
39.2 billion Korean won ($33.48 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session.
Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose
modestly on Tuesday after the company agreed to buy U.S.
automotive electronics supplier Harman International Industries
in an $8 billion deal.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd rose more than
7 percent responding to Samsung Elec's purchase of Harman.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 460 to 368.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.11 point to 109.61.
0302 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,169.6 1,171.9
Yen/won 10.7988/05 10.7691
*KTB futures 109.64 109.50
KOSPI 1,972.84 1,974.40
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)