* Investors seen bargain hunting * Foreigners set for a third straight stock-selling session SEOUL, Nov 15 The South Korean won recovered slightly early on Tuesday, despite an ongoing political crisis, after dropping more than 3 percent over the past four sessions. South Korean President Park Geun-hye was reported to have retained a lawyer ahead of being questioned by prosecutors investigating the political scandal engulfing her presidency. The won was quoted at 1,169.6 as of 0302 GMT, up 0.2 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,171.9. "Investors believe that the won could slump again at any time as the market is still very unstable. Market participants are just hunting for bargains since the currency fell too much over a short-term period," said Jeong My-young, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. South Korean shares edged down with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.1 percent at 1,972.84 points. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading 39.2 billion Korean won ($33.48 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose modestly on Tuesday after the company agreed to buy U.S. automotive electronics supplier Harman International Industries in an $8 billion deal. Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd rose more than 7 percent responding to Samsung Elec's purchase of Harman. Decliners outnumbered advancers 460 to 368. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.11 point to 109.61. 0302 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,169.6 1,171.9 Yen/won 10.7988/05 10.7691 *KTB futures 109.64 109.50 KOSPI 1,972.84 1,974.40 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)