* Market sceptical about KOSPI's further gain -analyst
* Foreign stock selling offsets institutions' buying
SEOUL, Nov 16 South Korean shares strengthened
early on Wednesday on a rise in global oil prices and strong
gains in Hyundai Heavy shares, supporting the overall stock
market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.7 percent at 1,980.92 points as of 0244 GMT.
The South Korean won edged up, standing at
1,165.9 to the dollar, up 0.4 percent compared to Tuesday's
close of 1,170.6.
"A rally in Hyundai Heavy Industries shares is
pushing the whole transportation equipment sector up," said Kim
Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.
Hyundai Heavy Industries said late on Tuesday it would split
into four companies, with its non-shipbuilding businesses spun
off to improve management efficiency and competitiveness.
Hyundai Heavy Industries shares rose as much as 13.3
percent, its highest level since July 29, 2014. The
transportation equipment sub-index gained nearly 2
percent.
LIG's Kim added that the market was sceptical of KOSPI
extending its gains since domestic and offshore politics
remained uncertain, discouraging foreign investors from buying
Seoul stocks.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye has retained a lawyer
ahead of questioning by prosecutors investigating a scandal
engulfing her administration. Park's lawyer, Yoo Yeong-ha, told
reporters that the questioning should be kept to a minimum and
that he needed time to look into the case.
Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading
13.6 billion won ($11.67 million) worth of KOSPI shares near
mid-session, while domestic institutions bought a net 54.6
billion won worth.
Advancers led decliners by 570 to 236.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.09 point to 110.66.
0244 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,165.9 1,170.6
Yen/won 10.6804/66 10.6834
*KTB futures 109.66 109.57
KOSPI 1,980.92 1,967.53
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editung by Eric Meijer)