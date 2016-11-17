* Strong U.S. dollar making investors shy away from risks * Foreign investors set for 5th straight stock-selling session SEOUL, Nov 17 The South Korean won and shares eased early on Thursday as strong greenback dampened investor appetites for riskier assets. The won stood at 1,174.1 as of 0314 GMT, down 0.4 percent compared to the previous close of 1,169.2. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 1,977.67 points. "The won is under pressure mainly due to the dollar's strength," said Ha Keon-hyeong, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. "No other decisive factors are seen in the market at the moment." Offshore investors were poised to be sellers, offloading a net 15.8 billion won ($13.47 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Steelmaker Posco rose 1.6 percent and SK Hynix Inc lost 1.3 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 475 to 317. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 point to 109.34. 0314 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,174.1 1,169.2 Yen/won 10.7723/26 10.7222 *KTB futures 109.34 109.27 KOSPI 1,977.67 1,979.65 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)