* Won likely to tumble till H1 of 2017 -analyst * Current declines in KRW little excessive -S. Korea FX official SEOUL, Nov 18 The South Korean won fell to a near five-month low early on Friday due to broad dollar strength after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen raised expectations for a U.S. rate hike, while a political scandal at home still weighed on the currency. South Korea's parliament on Thursday gave its go ahead for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate a favours scandal engulfing President Park Geun-hye, amid growing calls for her resignation. The won was quoted at 1,183.2 as of 0204 GMT, down 0.6 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,175.9. It was the weakest intraday level since June 28, 2016. South Korean shares also slipped and the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 1,972.89 points. Yellen said on Thursday that the Fed could raise rates "relatively soon" if economic data keeps pointing to an improving labor market and rising inflation. U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in six months in October, suggesting a pickup in inflation that potentially clears the way for rate hike next month. "The won's slump will likely to continue throughout the first half of next year in the long-term view, though there may be some volatile movements right after Fed's December meeting and Donald Trump's inauguration in January," said Kim Doo-un, a foreign exchange analyst at Hana Futures. A foreign exchange official stepped up his warning on the market and described the won's decline as "a little excessive" on Friday, adding to similar statements made by the Bank of Korea Lee Ju-yeol and the nation's finance minister Yoo Il-ho who vowed to stabilize markets if needed. Offshore investors were expected to be net sellers, offloading 47.4 billion Korean won ($40.10 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Shares in construction equipment maker Doosan Bobcat Inc rose 20 percent from the initial public offering price on debut in Seoul on Friday. The shares traded down 0.3 percent after opening. Web Portal Naver Corp gained more than 2 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 602 to 197. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.14 point to 109.36. 0204 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,183.2 1,175.9 Yen/won 10.7078/53 10.7037 *KTB futures 109.36 109.50 KOSPI 1,972.89 1,980.55 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)