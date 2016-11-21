* KOSPI's narrow movement likely to continue -analyst * Won takes a breather after a sharp fall on Friday SEOUL, Nov 21 South Korean shares were volatile early on Monday as several worrisome issues from a looming U.S. interest rate hike to a political crisis at home continued to pressure the market. South Korean prosecutors said on Sunday that they believed President Park Geun-hye was an accomplice in a corruption scandal that has rocked her administration, and likely to spur calls for her to step down or be impeached. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was almost unchanged at 1,974.97 points as of 0226 GMT, but thin trading reflected investors' cautiousness. Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities said investors' were unlikely to take large positions with so many uncertainties in play. "It means that KOSPI's narrow-ranged movement will also continue amid low-volume trading," added Cho. Foreign investors were poised to be buyers, purchasing a net 30.1 billion Korean won ($25.48 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The sub-index for medical supplies fell more than 1 percent while the food and beverages index lost nearly 2 percent. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.1 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 621 to 180. The South Korean won was slightly higher, standing at 1,182.5 to the dollar, up 0.1 percent compared to the previous close of 1,183.2. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.06 point to 109.l30. 0226 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,182.5 1,183.2 Yen/won 10.6531/60 10.6402 *KTB futures 109.30 109.36 KOSPI 1,974.97 1,974.58 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)