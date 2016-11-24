* Foreign stock-selling likely to increase during the day -analyst * No specific momentum for a rebound seen in the market SEOUL, Nov 24 The South Korean won and shares sagged early on Thursday as the U.S. dollar's rebound in global markets undermined foreign investors' appetite for riskier assets. Ongoing political scandal also pressured the overall South Korean market as prosecutors raided the offices of Lotte Group and SK Group as part of their widening investigation into an influence-peddling scandal engulfing South Korean President Park Geun-hye. The won stood at 1,182.6 as of 0224 GMT, down 0.5 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,176.2. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.8 percent at 1,972.18 points. "The amount of foreign stock-dumping is likely to increase during the session due to the strong dollar and the absence of any momentum for the South Korean market to rebound," said Ha Keon-hyeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. Offshore investors were expected to be net sellers, offloading 74.8 billion Korean won ($63.25 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co was up more than 1 percent while steelmaker Posco lost 1.1 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 658 to 167. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.15 point to 109.10. 0224 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,182.6 1,176.2 Yen/won 10.4934/53 10.4923 *KTB futures 109.10 109.25 KOSPI 1,972.18 1,987.95 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)