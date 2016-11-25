* Dlr's strength continue to pressure S.Korea market * KOSPI will not show much difference for the time being -analyst SEOUL, Nov 25 South Korean shares edged up early on Friday in thin volumes while the U.S. dollar's broad strength continued to weigh on most emerging markets. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,972.55 points as of 0215 GMT. South Korean President Park Geun-hye's approval rating fell to 4 percent amid a deepening political crisis, marking an all-time low for any democratically elected leader in the country, further discouraging investors. "Seoul stocks' recent movement is just a result of the strong greenback that has continued since Donald Trump's win. Eager stock-buying would be unlikely for the time being," said Bae Sung-young, a stock analyst at Hyundai Securities. Offshore investors were set to be small net buyers near mid-session. The sub-index for medical supplies rose more than 2 percent after falling over the past three days. Web portal Never Corp gained nearly 2 percent. Advancers slightly outnumbered decliners 433 to 368. The South Korean won was quoted at 1,180.0, little changed from Thursday's close of 1,180.1. December futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.11 point to 108.92. 0233 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,180.0 1,180.1 Yen/won 10.3600/59 10.4166 *KTB futures 108.89 109.03 KOSPI 1,972.55 1,971.26 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)