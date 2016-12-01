* Won finds some relief on China, trade data
* OPEC deal benefits construction firms operating in Middle
East
SEOUL, Dec 1 The South Korean won slipped
to a one-week low early on Thursday, pressured by a broadly
strong dollar after oil prices jumped on OPEC's agreement to its
first output cuts since 2008.
The local currency trimmed some losses after data showed
activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded more than
expected in November and South Korean exports rose for the first
time in three months in November.
The won was quoted at 1,175.2 against the dollar
as of 0200 GMT, down 0.5 percent from Wednesday's close of
1,169.1. It was trading near lows seen last Friday.
With the dollar's "breather" from a rally coming to an end,
"the won may slump to 1,180 today," said Jung Sung-yoon, a
foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures.
The dollar and regional stocks rose after the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Wednesday agreed to its
first output cut since 2008, aiming to reduce 1.2 million
barrels per day (bpd), or over 3 percent, from January.
A political crisis at home has buffeted South Korean
markets in recent week, as worries grow of a hit to consumer and
business confidence.
South Korean opposition parties vowed on Wednesday to push
ahead to try to impeach President Park Geun-hye amid a growing
influence-peddling scandal, rejecting her offer to resign, and
called on members of her Saenuri Party to join them.
South Korean shares edged up, with the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) up 0.2 percent at 1,987.74 points.
Institutions dumped 65.0 billion won ($55.32 million) worth
of shares near midday, retail investors and foreigners purchased
a net 60.8 billion won and 5.4 billion won worth of stock,
respectively.
Construction shares rose 2.6 percent, rallying on
the OPEC deal as investors hoped South Korean construction
companies in the Middle East would do better if oil prices rise
further and boost the region's economy.
Medical supplies shares underperformed the bourse,
down 3 percent, dragged down by Samsung Biologics
slumping more than 4 percent.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.04 points to trade at 109.28.
0228 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,175.2 1,169.1
Yen/won 10.2602/709 10.2750
*KTB futures 109.28 109.32
KOSPI 1,987.74 1,983.48
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)