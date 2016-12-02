(Removes extraneous word from headline) * KOSPI set to snap five days of rises * Semiconductor shares down, builders continue rally SEOUL, Dec 2 South Korean shares and the won fell early on Friday, tracking Wall Street's losses, while investors largely took to the sidelines ahead of a U.S. jobs report due later in the session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 1,970.37 points as of 0209 GMT, set to snap five days of gains. The won was down 0.4 percent at 1,171.7 per dollar. "Local equities are expected to go see a correction today due to offshore troubles," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, referring to the drop in Wall Street overnight. Semiconductors were doing poorly with SK Hynix was down nearly 1 percent while Samsung Electronics dropped 1.8 percent near midday. They were shadowing U.S. peers such as Micron Technology and Qualcomm Inc that finished down 5.4 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively. Construction shares bucked the trend, trading up 1 percent, as investors saw OPEC's decision to cut oil output (and raise prices) as positive for South Korean builders with operations in the Middle East. Seo added that in addition to the U.S. November employment report, investors will be cautiously awaiting a constitutional referendum in Italy this weekend. Foreigners and institutions sold shares, unloading a net 40.8 billion won ($34.82 million) and 30.8 billion won worth of stock near midday. Decliners outnumbered advancers 429 to 350. December futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped 0.10 points to trade at 109.20. 0209 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,171.7 1,167.6 Yen/won 10.2878/3100 10.2255 *KTB futures 109.20 109.30 KOSPI 1,970.39 1,983.75 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)