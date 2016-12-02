(Removes extraneous word from headline)
* KOSPI set to snap five days of rises
* Semiconductor shares down, builders continue rally
SEOUL, Dec 2 South Korean shares and the
won fell early on Friday, tracking Wall Street's losses,
while investors largely took to the sidelines ahead of a U.S.
jobs report due later in the session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.7 percent at 1,970.37 points as of 0209 GMT, set to snap
five days of gains. The won was down 0.4 percent at
1,171.7 per dollar.
"Local equities are expected to go see a correction today
due to offshore troubles," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at
Kiwoom Securities, referring to the drop in Wall Street
overnight.
Semiconductors were doing poorly with SK Hynix
was down nearly 1 percent while Samsung Electronics
dropped 1.8 percent near midday. They were shadowing U.S. peers
such as Micron Technology and Qualcomm Inc that
finished down 5.4 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.
Construction shares bucked the trend, trading up 1
percent, as investors saw OPEC's decision to cut oil output (and
raise prices) as positive for South Korean builders with
operations in the Middle East.
Seo added that in addition to the U.S. November employment
report, investors will be cautiously awaiting a constitutional
referendum in Italy this weekend.
Foreigners and institutions sold shares, unloading a net
40.8 billion won ($34.82 million) and 30.8 billion won worth of
stock near midday.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 429 to 350.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds
dropped 0.10 points to trade at 109.20.
0209 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,171.7 1,167.6
Yen/won 10.2878/3100 10.2255
*KTB futures 109.20 109.30
KOSPI 1,970.39 1,983.75
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)