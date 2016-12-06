* Kospi up after two straight sessions of falls * Trading to remain cautious this week - analyst SEOUL, Dec 6 South Korean shares came off early lows to trade higher on Tuesday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street and as the dollar declined against most major currencies. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.15 percent at 1,985.86 as of 0240 GMT after two straight sessions of declines. U.S. stocks rose on Monday on strong economic data with the Dow Jones industrials scaling to fresh record highs. Samsung Electronics was up 1.75 percent at 1,748,000 won near mid-session, hovering near record high of 1,753,000 won hit last week. Hyundai Motor rose 1.87 percent to 1,365,000 won. Local equities are unlikely to extend gains further on persistent uncertainties, said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst with Yuanta Securities. "It is hard to tell which direction the market would go from here, but uncertainties related to policy changes in the ECB and the Federal Reserve are likely to cap any further gains," said Cho, adding that trading would remain cautious this week. At home, political uncertainties persist as President Park Geun-hye faces an impeachment vote on Friday, which could pave way for her to become the first democratically elected leader to leave office early in disgrace. She is suspected to have colluded with a friend in an influence-peddling scandal. The won was quoted at 1,171.5 to the dollar as of 0240 GMT, up 0.26 percent versus Monday's close of 1,174.6. Foreign investors net bought 40.07 billion won ($34.23 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session, supporting the index. Advancers outnumbered decliners by 587 to 207. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.02 points to 109.32. 02XX GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,171.5 1,174.6 Yen/won 10.2981 10.2411 *KTB futures 109.32 109.30 KOSPI 1,985.55 1,963.36 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1,170.4600 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)