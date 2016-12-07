* KOSPI, won trades nearly flat after posting gains in previous session * Samsung Electronics breaks record for session straight session SEOUL, Dec 7 South Korean shares were little changed on Wednesday and the won edge higher as investors remained cautious ahead of an ECB policy decision this week and an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve late next week. Investors are also awaiting a vote in parliament on Friday on whether to impeach scandal-hit President Park Geun-hye. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,999.79 points as of 0321 GMT, taking a breather after posting a 1.4 percent jump on Tuesday. Still, Samsung Electronics rose to a fresh high for a second straight session, gaining 1.3 percent to 1,772,000 won near midday after the U.S. Supreme court sided with the company in a smartphone patent fight with Apple overnight. The South Korean won was up 0.3 percent at 1,168.1 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close to 1,171.4. Investors are counting down to any policy changes from the ECB which has been on a path of monetary easing, while the Fed has been trying to tighten its policies, keeping the dollar on a firming trend and pressuring emerging market currencies. A vast majority of investors expect the Fed to raise interest rates next week and will be looking closely for clues on its plans for 2017. "Not many investors seems to be making changes in their positions as big policy meetings are ahead of them. Many are waiting to gauge outlook for the global economy through policy decisions," Paik Seok-hyun, a currency analyst at Shinhan Bank said. Offshore investors net purchased 5.3 billion Korean won ($4.54 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, while institutional investors net sold 70.3 billion won of shares. Decliners outnumbered advancers 562 to 256. December futures on three-year treasury bonds 109.29. 0321 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,168.1 1,171.4 Yen/won 10.2308 10.2642 *KTB futures 109.29 109.24 KOSPI 1,999.79 1,989.86 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1,167.9000 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)