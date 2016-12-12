* Won pressured by strong dollar ahead of Fed * FOMC meeting to take place this week * Stocks open strong but lose ground on Fed uncertainty SEOUL, Dec 12 The South Korean won slumped to a one-week low in early trade on Monday as the dollar firmed broadly ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting where interest rates are expected to be raised again to follow a hike late last year. The won was quoted at 1,170.3 against the dollar as of 0219 GMT, down 0.4 percent from its previous close of 1,165.9. During morning trading it traded at lows last seen on Dec. 5. "The dollar's path is quite clear. It lost some ground towards the end of the weekend but now it's jumped back up and if the yuan softens midday we'll see the won falling further," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. South Korean shares opened at their highest level since Oct. 25 as investors felt some uncertainty in the market was erased after South Korean lawmakers voted overwhelmingly on Friday to impeach President Park Geun-hye over an influence-peddling scandal. However, the modest gains were quickly erased as foreigners took profits ahead of the Fed meeting, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) trading down 0.01 percent at 2,024.40 points. On Sunday, South Korea's regulator said authorities were ready to punish those who attempt to disrupt markets amid volatility sparked by the political issue at home on top of uncertainties abroad. Construction shares rallied more than 3 percent after oil prices shot up early on Monday on hopes higher revenues in the Middle East from oil would benefit South Korean builders there. Electricity and electronics stocks were down 1.4 percent. December futures on three-year treasury bonds were trading down 0.05 points at 109.27. 0219 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,170.3 1,165.9 Yen/won 10.1439/526 10.1595 *KTB futures 109.27 109.32 KOSPI 2,024.40 2,024.69 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Christine Kim; Additional reporting by Kyoung-ho Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)