* Shares to trade in a narrow range this week -analyst * Won snaps 7-day streak of declines as the dollar eases SEOUL, Dec 26 South Korean shares edged up slightly in muted trading early on Monday, and indexes are expected to barely move this holiday-shortened week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,037.50 points at 0209 GMT. "Investors will be holding their positions, keeping the trading volume low for this week as the market will be closed on Friday," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. Offshore investors were set to be small net sellers of the KOSPI shares. Decliners outnumbered advancers 417 to 352. The sub-index for iron, steel, and metal dropped nearly 2 percent as leading companies such as Posco and Hyundai Steel Co both lost more than 2 percent. The South Korean won edged down as the dollar eased in the global market, breaking a seven-day streak of falls. The local currency stood at 1,199.9 to the dollar, up 0.3 percent compared to the previous close of 1,203.0. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02 point to 109.48. 0209 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,199.9 1,203.0 Yen/won 10.2381/68 10.2205 *KTB futures 109.48 109.50 KOSPI 2,037.50 2,035.90 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)