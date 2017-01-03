* Won pares losses on upbeat Chinese manufacturing survey * KOSPI strengthens as foreign investors continue stock buying SEOUL, Jan 3 The South Korean won barely moved early on Tuesday though the dollar regained strength in the global market as Chinese factory activity picked up more than expected. Analysts expect that U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve meeting minutes coming up this week will offer some clues about the won's next move. The won was quoted at 1,206.9 against the dollar as of 0238 GMT, up 0.1 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,208.0. It went as low as 1,211.8 at the beginning of the session. "We will have to see how the Fed is viewing Donald Trump's economic policies and its stance about U.S. inflation and growth in detail so that we could be ready for the won's future movement," said Ha Keon-hyeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. The Fed will release minutes of its December meeting on Wednesday. South Korean shares edged up, with selective buying and foreign fund flows supporting the index. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,035.97 points. Offshore investors were expected to be net buyers, purchasing 70.8 billion Korean won ($58.67 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, buttressing the index. Tech firm LG Electronics Inc gained 2.9 percent while steelmaker POSCO lost nearly 2 percent. Advancers slightly outnumbered decliners by 424 to 374. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 109.63. 0238 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,206.9 1,208.0 Yen/won 10.2711/09 10.2342 *KTB futures 109.63 109.62 KOSPI 2,035.97 2,026.16 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)