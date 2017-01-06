* KOSPI likely to touch 2,080 level in coming week -analyst * Foreign investors stock-buying goes on for 8th straight day SEOUL, Jan 6 South Korean shares climbed early on Friday as tech giant Samsung Electronics lifted the index with surprisingly upbeat earnings guidance. The company said its fourth-quarter profit likely leapt 50 percent from a year earlier to its highest level in more than three years, beating expectations on strong chip sales and a smartphone rebound. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,048.54 points as of 0206 GMT. Samsung Elec shares rose as much as 2.5 percent in the earlier trade. "The index is likely to test as high as 2,080 level as of next week unless the U.S. jobs report...arouses market fears that the Federal Reserve could speed up the pace of its rate rises," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. Offshore investors were set to be net buyers for eight straight sessions, purchasing 53.3 billion Korean won ($44.84 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Chipmaker SK Hynix gained 2.9 percent as the investors came in on hopes of strong fourth-quarter performance as high chip sales had propelled Samsung Elec's earnings surprise. Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor was down nearly 2 percent, the fall seen by analysts as a reaction to Trump's threats against Toyota. In the main bourse, advancing issues were outnumbered declining ones by 410 to 352. The South Korean won edged down 0.2 percent after a sharp gain, standing at 1,188.9 to the dollar, little changed compared to Thursday's close of 1,186.3. March futures on three-year treasury bonds was steady at 109.72. 0206 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,188.9 1,186.3 Yen/won 10.2536/97 10.2348 *KTB futures 109.72 109.72 KOSPI 2,048.54 2,041.95 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)