* Fed chair's Tuesday speech could boost dollar -analyst * Jitters on Trump inauguration also seen lifting greenback SEOUL, Jan 16 The South Korean won and shares fell early on Monday as investors cashed in on gains made last week ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday that could boost the U.S. dollar. With U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday expected to bring uncertainty to markets later this week, the won was quoted at 1,178.7 against the dollar as of 0241 GMT, down 0.3 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,174.7. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,067.49 points. "Market players are expecting those two events (Yellen's speech and Trump's inauguration) will likely boost the greenback again," said Park Sung-woo, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers of stocks, offloading 61.7 billion Korean won ($52 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. The sub-index for electric and electronics companies fell nearly 1 percent as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics dropped 1 percent and SK Hynix more than 2 percent. Decliners far outnumbered advancers 601 to 207. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.05 point to 109.62. 0241 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,178.7 1,174.7 Yen/won 10.3277/49 10.2452 *KTB futures 109.62 109.67 KOSPI 2,067.49 2,076.79 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)