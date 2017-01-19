* Won reacting sensitively to global issues -analyst * Samsung Elec shed gains after rising over 2 pct * S.Korean court dismisses arrest warrant on Samsung chief SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean won fell sharply early on Thursday as the dollar made a broad recovery on comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that U.S. interest rates could rise quickly this year. At home, a South Korean court dismissed a request for an arrest warrant for the head of the Samsung Group amid a graft scandal, boosting affiliates' shares while the overall index edged lower. One of key Samsung shares, Samsung Electronics opened up more than 2 percent, but gave up early gains as the trading continued. The won was quoted at 1,176.4 to the dollar as of 0230 GMT, down 0.8 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,166.7. It went as low as 1,181.0. Markets everywhere are waiting to see what President-Elect Donald Trump does on the policy front after his inauguration on Friday. "What matters the most is Donald Trump's policies, which we know nothing of as of now," said Jeong My-young, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. South Korean shares barely moved with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at 2,069.07 points. Offshore investors were set to be net buyers, purchasing 56.8 billion Korean won ($48.29 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.6 percent while Posco gained nearly 3 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 495 to 313. March futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.11 point to 109.43. 0230 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,176.4 1,166.7 Yen/won 10.2590/43 10.2666 *KTB futures 109.43 109.54 KOSPI 2,069.07 2,070.54 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)