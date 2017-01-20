* KOSPI likely to rise after inauguration -analyst * Foreign investors offload Samsung Elec shares -analyst SEOUL, Jan 20 South Korean shares nudged down early on Friday as the market players stayed on the sidelines ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and declines in tech giant Samsung Elec weighed on the main index. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,068.51 points as of 0211 GMT. "It is hard to say that worries about Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee are over, but at least for today, profit-taking by foreign investors seems to be the main reason for the fall in shares," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. A South Korean court on Thursday dismissed an arrest warrant against the head of Samsung Group, the country's largest conglomerate, amid a graft scandal that has led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. Samsung Elec, one of the Group's key shares, fell nearly 1 percent. The KOSPI is poised to mark further gains after Trump's economic policies unfold and on upbeat fourth-quarter results from companies, Kim said. Offshore investors were set to be net buyers of KOSPI shares, but the amount was relatively small. Decliners outnumbered advancers 500 to 290. The South Korean won was quoted at 1,172.9 against the dollar, up 0.4 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,177.6. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.06 point to 109.49. 0211 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,172.9 1,177.6 Yen/won 10.2321/09 10.2209 *KTB futures 109.49 109.43 KOSPI 2,068.51 2,072.79 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)