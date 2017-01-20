* KOSPI likely to rise after inauguration -analyst
* Foreign investors offload Samsung Elec shares -analyst
SEOUL, Jan 20 South Korean shares nudged down
early on Friday as the market players stayed on the sidelines
ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and
declines in tech giant Samsung Elec weighed on the main index.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.2 percent at 2,068.51 points as of 0211 GMT.
"It is hard to say that worries about Samsung Group leader
Jay Y. Lee are over, but at least for today, profit-taking by
foreign investors seems to be the main reason for the fall in
shares," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment &
Securities.
A South Korean court on Thursday dismissed an arrest warrant
against the head of Samsung Group, the country's largest
conglomerate, amid a graft scandal that has led to the
impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
Samsung Elec, one of the Group's key shares,
fell nearly 1 percent.
The KOSPI is poised to mark further gains after Trump's
economic policies unfold and on upbeat fourth-quarter results
from companies, Kim said.
Offshore investors were set to be net buyers of KOSPI
shares, but the amount was relatively small.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 500 to 290.
The South Korean won was quoted at 1,172.9
against the dollar, up 0.4 percent compared to Thursday's close
of 1,177.6.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.06 point to 109.49.
0211 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,172.9 1,177.6
Yen/won 10.2321/09 10.2209
*KTB futures 109.49 109.43
KOSPI 2,068.51 2,072.79
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)