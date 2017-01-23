* Trump's future comments are still in focus -analyst * Volatility in Chinese yuan ahead of holiday could affect won SEOUL, Jan 23 The South Korean won and shares edged up early on Monday as the dollar weakened following new U.S. President Donald Trump's inaugural address. Trump's first address as president on Friday highlighted his "America first" policies that were short on specific proposals, disappointing investors hoping for details on his plans to stoke growth, spend more on infrastructure and reduce taxes. The won stood at 1,167.0 against the dollar as of 0200 GMT, up 0.2 percent compared to the previous close of 1,169.2. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,071.79 points. "Trump's comments will still be in spotlight for a while, although we cannot be sure about anything judging just from his inaugural address," said Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. It will be another volatile week for the won, Jeon added, as it tracks China's yuan which bounces back and forth a lot ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. South Korean markets will be closed from Jan. 27-30 for national holidays. Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said battery defects caused its premium Galaxy Note 7 phones to catch fire, not the device's software or hardware. But its announcement had little impact on its shares, which traded up 0.8 percent, as it had been already priced in. Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc gained more than 3 percent on hopes of stronger fourth-quarter earnings. Decliners outnumbered advancers 433 to 357. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.03 point to 109.57. 0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,167.0 1,169.2 Yen/won 10.2663/12 10.2416 *KTB futures 109.57 109.54 KOSPI 2,071.79 2,065.61 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)